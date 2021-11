Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 15:51 Hits: 1

The banana has become the surprising symbol of the growing tensions between Turks and the nearly 4 million Syrian refugees in Turkey. Viral TikTok videos in which young Syrians film themselves eating the yellow fruit have sparked the wrath of Turkish police, and Ankara has ordered the deportation of 11 Syrians who posted banana videos.

