Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 19:24 Hits: 1

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak to the nation on Tuesday about the resurgence of COVID-19 infections as well as his economic reform programme, the government said on Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211105-macron-to-address-the-nation-on-tuesday-as-covid-19-cases-surge