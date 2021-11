Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 06:36 Hits: 7

Democrats rescued President Joe Biden’s faltering domestic agenda Friday, passing a giant infrastructure package that is one of the pillars of his $3 trillion economic vision after rebel moderates had earlier blocked a vote on his social welfare expansion.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211106-us-congress-passes-giant-biden-infrastructure-package