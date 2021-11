Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 05:27 Hits: 5

KUALA PILAH (Bernama): The government should consider increasing the allowance rate for persons with disabilities (OKU) to help reduce their cost of living burden, especially those who are unable to work actively. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/06/govt-should-consider-increasing-allowance-for-oku-community-says-ras-adiba