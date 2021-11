Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 06:37 Hits: 7

KOTA BHARU (Bernama): A total of 31 health facility development projects in Kelantan involving a total cost of RM623mil have been approved under the first rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/06/31-health-facility-projects-approved-under-first-rolling-plan-of-12-mp-in-kelantan