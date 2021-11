Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 14:20 Hits: 3

Germany is simply too hooked on exports to China to adopt a tougher stance regarding the communist regime’s appalling human-rights record. And Germany’s authoritarian-friendly China policies are unlikely to change when Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic Party leader and expected future chancellor, takes office.

