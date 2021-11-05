Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Introspection is the word of the day

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 12:17 Hits: 2

EJ Dionne/WaPo:

President Biden and his party can respond with urgency, or they will surrender the country to a Republican Party still infected by Trumpism.

There was only one good thing for Democrats in Tuesday’s elections: A defeat so comprehensive and disastrous does not leave room for excuse-making, blame-shifting or evasion.

Here's my dum-dum guess: Almost anything bad that happens accrues against party in the WH. Something bad is almost always happening. If something bad is resolved, it falls out of news, and politics move on to the next bad thing. It takes something exceptional to break that cycle. https://t.co/XhDQ2nc6FH

Tory Gavito and Adam Jentleson/NY Times:

Republicans Are Going to Use Dog Whistles. Democrats Can’t Just Ignore Them.

Before Tuesday night, conventional wisdom held that racially coded attacks could well spur higher white turnout but that those gains would be offset by losses among minority voters. Mr. Youngkin proved this assumption false. He significantly outperformed other Republicans among white voters, especially women: In 2020, Joe Biden beat Mr. Trump among white women in Virginia by 50 percent to 49 percent, but according to exit polls, Mr. Youngkin beat Mr. McAuliffe among them by 57 percent to 43 percent. At the same time, Mr. Youngkin suffered no major drop-off among minority voters — if anything, he appeared to slightly outperform expectations.

This should terrify Democrats. With our democracy on the line, we have to forge an effective counterattack on race while rethinking the false choice between mobilizing base voters or persuading swing voters.