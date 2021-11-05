Please Open Your Hearts : Kenyan Activist Elizabeth Wathuti Urges Leaders to Act on Climate Crisis

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 12:33 Hits: 0

Youth activists are taking to the streets outside the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow to demand world leaders do more to avert a climate catastrophe. The protest is being organized by Fridays for Future, an international movement of students which grew out of Greta Thunberg’s climate strike outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. We hear from Elizabeth Wathuti of Kenya. “Over 2 million of my fellow Kenyans are facing climate-related starvation,” Wathuti said earlier this week. “The decisions you make here will determine whether the children will have food and water.”

