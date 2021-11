Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 13:25 Hits: 4

What will cities in the future look like? Across the globe, scientists and urban planners are working on answers to this question. If you had one wish – what would the city of the future look like for you?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-does-the-city-of-the-future-look-like-for-you/a-59706866?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf