Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 13:36 Hits: 4

Japan's defense minister has said the visit by the frigate Bayern underlines the importance of the international alliance against efforts "to change the status quo" in the region by force.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-warship-visits-japan-for-first-time-in-20-years/a-59732267?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf