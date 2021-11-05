Hong Kong activists create digital rendering of the ‘Pillar of Shame’ to save it from authorities

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 13:22 Hits: 3

For the past 24 years, the Pillar of Shame has stood in the entryway of Hong Kong University as a memorial to the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre. However, that’s about to change as the university just announced its imminent removal. In response, several pro-democracy activists have mobilised to create a digital 3D archive of the piece, one of the city’s last pro-democracy symbols.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211105-hong-kong-3d-rendering-pillar-of-shame-tiananmen