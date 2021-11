Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

Societies that cannot accept today’s energy prices are unlikely to prepare adequately for the green transition, regardless of their long-term net-zero promises. They are instead likely to act too late and thus too suddenly, which will be not only economically costly, but also politically untenable.

