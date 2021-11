Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 09:53 Hits: 5

The Supreme Court of the Netherlands has overturned a $50 billion award that Russia had been ordered to pay the former majority shareholders of the dismantled oil giant Yukos, sending the case back to a lower appeals court.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-yukos-50-billion-dutch/31547084.html