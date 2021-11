Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 09:54 Hits: 4

A yearslong legal dispute between the Kremlin and shareholders of the now-bust Yukos Oil company remains unresolved. The Dutch supreme court has sent the case back to an arbitration court.

