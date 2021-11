Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 10:20 Hits: 6

Poultry farmers have been ordered to keep flocks indoors in a bid to stop the contagious avian disease spreading. Europe has seen over 100 outbreaks of bird flu in recent months.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bird-flu-france-orders-poultry-lockdown/a-59729981?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf