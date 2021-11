Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 08:33 Hits: 2

The WHO Europe chief says that relaxed prevention measures and low vaccination rates in some areas explain the latest surge. Meanwhile, Ukraine's vaccination drive has been met with protests. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-europe-back-at-epicenter-says-who/a-59716037?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf