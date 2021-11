Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 00:24 Hits: 5

Two suspected drug gang members were shot dead on a beachfront near the Mexican resort of Cancun on Thursday, authorities said, in an apparent gangland slaying a couple of weeks after two tourists were killed in crossfire at another beach.

