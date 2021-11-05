The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sarawak Perikatan leaves it to Muhyiddin, Abang Jo to decide on seat allocation for state polls

Sarawak Perikatan leaves it to Muhyiddin, Abang Jo to decide on seat allocation for state polls KUCHING (Bernama): Sarawak Perikatan Nasional (PN) is leaving it to the wisdom of both the PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Chief Minister cum Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to decide on the allocation of seats to be contested by the coalition in the 12th State Election. Read full story

