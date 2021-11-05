News Roundup: Republican voters reward insurrectionists; Florida aims to punish unruly fact-knowers

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 03:00 Hits: 6

In the news today: Proving again that even participating in an orchestrated attempt to topple constitutional government isn't enough to sour Republican voters on you, eight Republicans who attended Trump's January 6 rally to nullify his election loss won elections last Tuesday. You sure can pick 'em, Republicans.

Elsewhere, yet another political scandal grows in Florida as the powers-that-be insist that university professors are not allowed to give expert testimony that conflicts with the views of Florida’s Republican-run government—at least, not if they want to get paid. And the U.S. military is nearing full vaccination for all service members, just a few months after a Biden order directed them to do so—and without the sort of widespread refusals that anti-vaccine theorists vowed would result from the mandate.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Eight GOP candidates who were present at Jan. 6 insurrection won their elections on Tuesday

• Muzzling of three Florida professors over anti-voting testimony explodes into a political battle

• U.S. military close to universal vaccination as actual vaccine hesitancy again proves ephemeral

• New York welcomes five new members to city council, marking highest AAPI representation yet

• What are voters most dissatisfied with? Civiqs asked, and here's their top 10 list of concerns

Community Spotlight:

• Trickle-Down Necronomics

• The political realignment that conjoined religion, racists, and the GOP...

• So what happens when your community illegalizes you?

Also trending from the community:

• Some things I need to get off my chest

• "Youngkin cucked Trump!" A conversation with a swing voter in Virginia

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2062313