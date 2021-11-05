News Roundup: Republican voters reward insurrectionists; Florida aims to punish unruly fact-knowers

Category: World Hits: 6
In the news today: Proving again that even participating in an orchestrated attempt to topple constitutional government isn't enough to sour Republican voters on you, eight Republicans who attended Trump's January 6 rally to nullify his election loss won elections last Tuesday. You sure can pick 'em, Republicans.
Elsewhere, yet another political scandal grows in Florida as the powers-that-be insist that university professors are not allowed to give expert testimony that conflicts with the views of Florida’s Republican-run government—at least, not if they want to get paid. And the U.S. military is nearing full vaccination for all service members, just a few months after a Biden order directed them to do so—and without the sort of widespread refusals that anti-vaccine theorists vowed would result from the mandate.
Here's some of what you may have missed:
• Eight GOP candidates who were present at Jan. 6 insurrection won their elections on Tuesday
• Muzzling of three Florida professors over anti-voting testimony explodes into a political battle
• U.S. military close to universal vaccination as actual vaccine hesitancy again proves ephemeral
• New York welcomes five new members to city council, marking highest AAPI representation yet
• What are voters most dissatisfied with? Civiqs asked, and here's their top 10 list of concerns
Community Spotlight:
• The political realignment that conjoined religion, racists, and the GOP...
• So what happens when your community illegalizes you?
Also trending from the community:
• Some things I need to get off my chest
• "Youngkin cucked Trump!" A conversation with a swing voter in Virginia
