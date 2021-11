Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 11:10 Hits: 3

The oral pill, known as molnupiravir, is the first to have successfully treated COVID-19. However, it is not clear when it will be available.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-uk-greenlights-merck-antiviral-pill/a-59718291?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf