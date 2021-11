Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 19:41 Hits: 11

A new study examining equal opportunity for women in German political parties shows a majority of female politicians under the age of 45, from local to national levels, have experienced some form of sexual harassment.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-60-of-young-female-politicians-have-experienced-sexual-harassment-study/a-59726030?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf