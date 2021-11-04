Are there really ‘immortal’ parasites in Covid-19 vaccines? Nope, that’s fake news

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 12:44 Hits: 3

Videos claiming to show live parasites present in Covid-19 vaccines have been widely circulating on Twitter, Facebook and other online platforms since early October. Some of the videos claim that the parasite is something called hydra vulgaris, which they say is “immortal”. Leading immunologists say that these videos are easy to debunk – the vaccine definitely doesn’t contain parasites.

