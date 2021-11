Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 17:22 Hits: 6

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa's governing African National Congress took 46% of the vote in this week's municipal elections, the final count showed on Thursday, the party's worst election outcome since taking power at the end of white minority rule in 1994. Read full story

