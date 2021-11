Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 18:07 Hits: 3

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A study released on Friday by an Australian university looking at multiple catastrophes hitting the Great Barrier Reef has found for the first time that only 2% of its area has escaped bleaching since 1998, then the world's hottest year on record. Read full story

