Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 18:35 Hits: 3

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's presidential candidates had to host news conferences from home and cancel travel plans on Thursday as five out of seven candidates were forced to isolate for a week after left-wing hopeful Gabriel Boric tested positive for COVID-19. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/05/chile039s-campaign-trail-goes-virtual-as-all-but-two-candidates-forced-into-covid-lockdown