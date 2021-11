Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 16:06 Hits: 0

Ransomware attacks, in which hackers lock and encrypt data then demand exorbitant sums of money for its release, have risen significantly in the past year. The U.S. Justice Department is committed to fighting back, using extraditions and monetary seizures.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/1104/Not-going-to-stop-How-US-Justice-Department-fights-cybercrime?icid=rss