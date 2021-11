Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 18:31 Hits: 4

In an apparent gesture of empathy, the leader of an Arab party in the ruling Israeli coalition asks that money for his community be shared with the minority ultra-Orthodox community.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/1104/In-Israel-Arab-magnanimity-toward-another-minority?icid=rss