Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 17:42 Hits: 0

The career trajectory of Byron Brown is familiar to U.S. cities: a young reformer who took on the city's corrupt establishment—and who soon embodied the very establishment he'd run against.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/byron-brown-india-walton-buffalo-new-york-mayor-democratic-socialist-corruption