Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021

Belarusian soldiers bringing illegal migrants to the border of Poland "threatened to open fire" on Polish troops, the Poland’s Defense Ministry said on November 4, in what it described as the latest attempt by Minsk to escalate the situation at the frontier.

