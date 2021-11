Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 17:28 Hits: 9

The Russian and Belarusian leaders have signed off on a series of road maps aimed at deepening the integration of the two neighbors as part of a decades-old plan to create a “Union State,” state media reported on November 4.

