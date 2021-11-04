The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Afghans suffer as banks run low on cash and economy implodes

Afghans suffer as banks run low on cash and economy implodes Almost three months after the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, the country's economy is imploding. Many NGOs and foreign companies have left, leaving thousands of Afghans suddenly unemployed. Some $9.5 billion of assets have been frozen abroad and banks are running out of money. The value of the local currency is plummeting and food prices have soared. This dire situation is pushing thousands of Afghans to flee the country. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris-Trent and Roméo Langlois report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20211104-afghans-suffer-as-banks-run-low-on-cash-and-economy-implodes

