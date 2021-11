Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 12:30 Hits: 1

With the plans currently on the table, we are gearing up for an increase of 2.7 degrees Celsius. That would be much worse for the planet than adhering to the agreed-upon Paris goal of 1.5 C.

