Category: World Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 14:34 Hits: 1

As the world marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, DW examines the rising rates of breast cancer in Nigeria, Uganda and Malawi. Lifesaving information is often scarce, and many patients lack access to adequate treatment.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/breast-cancer-in-africa-a-growing-dilemma/a-59538655?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf