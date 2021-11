Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 13:37 Hits: 1

Two weeks after their league win, Eintracht Frankfurt traveled to Munich to dump Bayern out of the German Cup. What followed was proof that the pair can only play wildly entertaining games against one another.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/women-s-german-cup-bayern-munich-exact-revenge-to-book-quarterfinals-spot/a-59672386?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf