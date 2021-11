Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 13:50 Hits: 1

Poland says it has summoned the Belarusian charge d'affaires, Alexander Chesnovsky, after Belarusian soldiers armed with long guns crossed into Polish territory.

https://www.dw.com/en/poland-summons-belarus-envoy-over-armed-border-incursion/a-59708702?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf