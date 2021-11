Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 16:52 Hits: 1

Schools have been closed and flights canceled because of the massive amounts of ash being spewed from the Cumbre Vieja volcano. Scientists have said the eruption on the island of La Palma could last up to three months.

