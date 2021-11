Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 19:32 Hits: 1

In more than 80% of cases involving murdered journalists, the killers are never brought to justice. A tribunal set up by press freedom NGOs wants to stop this impunity and call governments to account, as well.

