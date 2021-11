Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 20:03 Hits: 1

Health Minister Jens Spahn has said a fourth coronavirus wave is in "full force" in Germany and called for more vaccine boosters for vulnerable groups.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-4th-covid-wave-could-bring-restrictions-for-unvaccinated-officials-warn/a-59713324?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf