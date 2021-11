Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 20:51 Hits: 1

Ex-cop Eric Adams will be New York City's second Black mayor. Who he is and what are his plans for the city.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-york-s-mayor-elect-adams-the-working-class-candidate-who-embraces-big-businesses/a-59709036?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf