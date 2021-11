Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 22:13 Hits: 1

The vessel was seized for fishing for scallops in French territorial waters amid a post-Brexit spat between the UK and France over fishing licenses.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/held-british-trawler-sails-free-from-french-port/a-59713833?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf