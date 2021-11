Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 00:13 Hits: 2

The Hague-based court is moving to formally investigate human rights abuses in Venezuela after a three-year preliminary probe. Caracas has said it respects the decision but doesn't agree.

