Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 04:27 Hits: 5

After a dramatic drop during the pandemic lockdowns, carbon dioxide emissions are near record levels again, with China's share increasing to nearly a third of the total, researchers say.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/global-co2-emissions-rebound-to-near-pre-pandemic-levels-study/a-59715004?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf