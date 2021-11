Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 17:32 Hits: 1

The British trawler impounded for a week by France in a deepening dispute over fishing rights sailed Wednesday from the French northern port of Le Havre after receiving permission to leave, a day ahead of crunch talks aimed at resolving the standoff.

