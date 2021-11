Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 06:52 Hits: 4

South African playwright and novelist Damon Galgut on Wednesday won the 2021 Booker Prize for “The Promise”, his third shortlisted novel which chronicles a family in his homeland from the late apartheid era through to Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

