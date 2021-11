Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 05:38 Hits: 5

SIBU: A jobless man was sentenced to a year in prison by the Magistrate's Court here on Thursday (Nov 4) after he pleaded guilty to forging another person's personal documents to obtain a RM3,500 loan from a licensed money lender. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/04/unemployed-man-jailed-one-year-for-forging-personal-documents-to-obtain-loan