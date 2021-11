Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 06:48 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia records 5,713 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (Nov 4), an increase from the previous day's figure of 5,291, says Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/04/covid-19-daily-cases-increase-to-5713-on-thursday-nov-4-says-health-dg