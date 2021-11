Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 22:10 Hits: 3

Protein supplement products are a multi-billion dollar industry but the pursuit of protein in hopes of achieving bigger muscles, smaller waists and fewer hunger pangs has health downsides, says a food historian.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/protein-supplements-shakes-bars-bad-health-2287831