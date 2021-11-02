The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Bill McKibben: Manchin's Latest Hissy Fit Threatens to Curb Biden Agenda at U.N. Climate Summit

Category: World Hits: 0

Manchin mckibben

As President Biden addressed the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow on Monday, warning that “climate change is already ravaging the world,” back home his climate agenda was dealt a major setback when Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia criticized the slimmed-down $1.85 trillion Build Back Plan. “The air went out of this conference” when Biden showed up with no major climate legislation passed, says Bill McKibben of 350.org in Glasgow. “It makes it extremely difficult to proceed when the world’s carbon champion — the country that’s poured more carbon into the atmosphere by far than any other — won’t provide leadership.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/11/2/manchin_says_no_build_back_better

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version