Samoan Climate Activist Brianna Fruean: If Pacific Islands Drown, the Rest of the World Is Doomed

We speak with Brianna Fruean, an activist from Samoa, who implored global leaders at the U.N. climate summit to consider how small islands like Samoa, Tutuila and Tonga might drown without urgent action against rising sea levels. She told the audience, “If you’re looking for inspiration on climate leadership, take a look at young Pacific people.” Many Pacific islands are in danger of vanishing in the next decade if sea levels and global temperatures continue to rise. “If we are able to save the islands, we are able to save the world,” Fruean tells Democracy Now!

