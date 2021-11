Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 16:30 Hits: 1

Latin America has long suffered from left-wing populism, and now it is plagued by right-wing populism. Several upcoming elections will likely pit a right-wing King Kong against a left-wing Godzilla, promising to leave only destruction in their wake.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/latin-america-poor-governance-means-slow-growth-by-andres-velasco-2021-11